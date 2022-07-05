Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): The newly elected Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rahul Narwekar met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Tuesday. This was his first meeting with the Governor after taking charge as the Speaker.

On July 4, Narwekar of the BJP was elected Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly during the first day of its special session. He earned 164 votes and defeated Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi, who got 107 votes.

This comes days after Eknath Shinde took over as the new chief minister and the BJP returned to power in the state. Devendra Fadnavis also took an oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

The Speaker's post was lying vacant since February last year after Nana Patole of the Congress resigned.

Narwekar (45) is the youngest ever Assembly Speaker in the country, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in a press conference last week.

Last month, Eknath Shinde launched a rebellion against the party. The majority of MLAs sided with him, which led to the collapse of the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Eknath Shinde was on Thursday sworn in as the 20th chief minister of Maharashtra, while BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. (ANI)

