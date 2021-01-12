Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested three persons for alleged possession of firearms and cash in the western suburb of Andheri here, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the ATS' Juhu unit laid a trap at Andheri on Sunday and intercepted a car, in which firearms were found, the official said.

At least two pistols, live rounds and cash of Rs 3 lakh were recovered from three occupants of the car, he said.

All three accused, who are residents of Gujarat, may have links to a hawala racket, the official said.

Apart from firearms and cash, they also found that one of the accused carried an identity card of UAE, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

