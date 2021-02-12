Kolkata, Feb 12 (PTI) A month-long exhibition of artworks by Maharashtra-based Prashant Shashikant Patil, who uses a glue gun to create 3D drawings, kicked off at CIMA gallery here on Friday.

The themes showcased in his work -- domestic life, memories, fear and fragility -- have been well portrayed through a network of lines, making his installations three- dimensional and organic.

Patil, who hails from Koregaon and completed his Masters in Fine Arts from Visva-Bharati, said light and shadow play an important role in almost all his works displayed at the exhibition, which was inaugurated by Gianluca Rubagotti, the consul general of Italy in Kolkata.

"Many of my artworks, mounted on frames, cast shadows on the wall, which is reminiscent of the traditional lifestyle that finds a place in our memories. I try to connect people through their memories of the past," the artist said at his first solo exhibition, which is showcasing 29 of his drawings.

In many of his installations, the winner of the CIMA award in 2019 combines glue with natural dyes or mud collected from rural areas.

"Visva Bharati gave me the freedom to explore various mediums of work," the 29-year-old artist added.

Heaping praise on Patil, CIMA director Rakhi Sarkar said, "He has successfully found a connection between the cultures of Maharashtra and Bengal. Both the states are deeply rooted in their respective cultures. Prashant brought the two states together."

