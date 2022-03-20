Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Congress has announced the candidature of Jayashree Chandrakant Jadhav as the party's candidate for the ensuing by-election to Maharashtra Assembly from Kolhapur North constituency.

The election on the said seat is necessitated by the death of Jayashree's husband, Chandrakant Jadhav due to COVID-19 last year.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Japan PM Fumio Kishida Meet To Discuss Nuclear Threats in Indo-Pacific Region.

Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Satyajit Kadam for the Kolhapur North seat.

The election will take place on April 12 and the votes will be counted on April 16. (ANI)

Also Read | India, Japan Should Keep Trying To End Russia-Ukraine War, Says Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)