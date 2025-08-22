Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday reached out to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP-SC leader Sharad Pawar, seeking their support for the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate, CP Radhakrishnan.

While Thackeray said he would consider the request and respond after discussions, Pawar indicated that his party would back the Opposition's nominee.

Speaking to reporters, CM Fadnavis said, "I spoke to Uddhav Thackery ji and Sharad Pawar ji and requested them to support Maharashtra Governor's (CP Radhakrishnan) candidature for Vice Presidential elections. Uddhav ji told me that he will discuss and let me know. Sharad Pawar ji said that he will have to go with the candidate fielded by the Opposition."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that Radhakrishnan would serve as an "outstanding" Vice President.

"Along with Ministers, Party colleagues and NDA leaders, accompanied Thiru CP Radhakrishnan as he filed his nomination for the post of Vice President of India. The NDA family is confident that he will be an outstanding VP and will enrich our journey towards national progress," PM Modi's post on social media X read.

CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for the Vice Presidential elections in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, who has been the Maharashtra Governor since July 31, 2024, had earlier also served as the Governor of Jharkhand, Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Radhakrishnan, who served as the two-time MP from Coimbatore, was born on October 20, 1957, in Tamil Nadu's Tirrupur. The BJP stalwart from Tamil Nadu has achieved a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and became the state committee member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the BJP's precursor, in 1974.

Before the Jan Sangh, he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).In the year 1996, Radhakrishnan was appointed as the BJP Tamil Nadu secretary, following which he was elected as a Lok Sabha member from Coimbatore in 1998 and reelected again in 1999.

The Election Commission had earlier announced that polling for the Vice Presidential election would take place on September 9, with counting of votes scheduled for the same day.

The last date for filing nominations was August 21, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until August 25. The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons. (ANI)

