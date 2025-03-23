Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid his respects and presented floral tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas on Sunday.

Visuals show Chief Minister standing with folded hands before the portraits of the freedom fighters, paying his respects.

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were prominent Indian freedom fighters who played a crucial role in the struggle against British rule.

Bhagat Singh, a revolutionary and one of the most influential freedom fighters is known for his bold acts of defiance, including the bombing of the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi in 1929 to protest against oppressive British policies, Bhagat Singh was arrested and later executed by the British. His bravery and ideology continue to inspire generations.

Rajguru, a freedom fighter and close associate of Bhagat Singh, was known for his involvement in the assassination of JP Saunders, a British officer responsible for the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. He was executed alongside Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev, becoming a symbol of patriotism and sacrifice.

Sukhdev was a prominent revolutionary, deeply involved in the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA) and worked alongside Bhagat Singh and Rajguru in the fight for Independence. He was arrested and executed along with his comrades, leaving behind a legacy of courage and unwavering dedication to India's freedom.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary, describing him as a visionary leader, fierce freedom fighter, and an icon of social justice.

In a post on X, PM Modi highlighted Lohia's dedication to empowering the underprivileged and contributing to the building of a strong India.

"Remembering Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary. A visionary leader, fierce freedom fighter and an icon of social justice, he dedicated his life to empowering the underprivileged and building a strong India," PM Modi said on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also honoured Lohia on his birth anniversary, calling him one of the "great personalities" in the political and social history of India.

BJP National General Secretary JP Nadda paid heartfelt tribute to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary, saying that his work towards the upliftment of exploited, deprived class and social justice will always inspire all of us.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Kiren Rijiju too paid respects to Lohia on his birth anniversary, recognising him as a great freedom fighter.

Further, Chief Ministers Vishnu Deo Sai, CM Yogi Adityanath, and Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tribute to Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary. (ANI)

