Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, an official spokesperson said.

As per the Department of Information and Public Relations, Shinde met Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here.

Also Read | Muzaffarnagar Student Slap Case: Supreme Court Asks Uttar Pradesh Government To Facilitate Admission of Affected Child.

Maharashtra's Minister for Forest, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Sudhir Mungantiwar was also present in the meeting, it further said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)