Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) The Congress, which is one of the constituents in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, will participate in the "long march" planned by farmer organisations in Mumbai on January 25 against the three new agri laws of the Centre, a party leader said on Wednesday.

Former Congress minister Naseem Khan saidin a statement that the party will support the upcoming four-day agitation organised by the the Akhil BharatiyaKisanSabha (AIKS), farmers' bodies and NGOs against the "black agri laws," beginning from January 23 in the Maharashtra capital.

He said Congress leaders, including Maharashtra unit president Balasaheb Thorat, will join the long march on January 25, which will be taken out from Azad Maidan in south Mumbai to Raj Bhavan.

Khan alleged the Narendra Modi government wanted to "uproot" farmers by "enslaving them to capitalists through these three laws.

He said the Congress party has been opposing these laws from the very beginning.

"These oppressive laws of the Central government will not be implemented in Maharashtra by the MVA government," he said.

The NCP, the second key constituent in the MVA government, on Tuesday announced Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar will take part in the upcoming protests in Mumbai.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over a month now against the three laws.

Farmer groups have alleged these laws will end the mandi and MSP procurement systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, even as the government has rejected these apprehensions as misplaced.

On January 11, the Supreme Court had stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse.

