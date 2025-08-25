Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): Congress leaders and workers on Monday staged a protest outside the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) office over the issue of potholes on city roads.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary Ketan Vikas Thakre was also present in the protests.

Speaking to ANI, Ketan Vikas Thakre, who led the protest, criticised the civic authorities for failing to address the problem. He requested the authorities to fill up the potholes within eight days, failing to which, Congress workers will put up the photos of the officials in those potholes.

He said, "We are not able to understand whether there are potholes on the roads in Nagpur or roads in potholes. The officials don't have time to look at all this. We have staged a protest outside their office so that their eyes open and they work to make Nagpur beautiful. We will request them to fill the potholes within eight days. If they don't do so, we will put up photos of the officials in those potholes."

Earlier in August, a portion of an under-construction structure collapsed during the making of a gate located on the Khaparkheda to Koradi Temple route in Nagpur, injuring around 15-16 workers with minor injuries.

Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) Chairman Sanjay Meena stated that the investigation was underway to determine the cause, with initial reports suggesting vibrations from construction equipment might have triggered the collapse.

Speaking to ANI, NMRDA Chairman Sanjay Meena said, "The construction work of the Gate at Koradi Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Mandir Sansthan through NMRDA has started. The incident took place during the construction. 15 to 16 people were injured in this incident. Instructions have been given to investigate the entire incident." (ANI)

