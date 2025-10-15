Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday conducted a review of the ongoing construction work at the Tanpura Bridge in the Shaniwar Peth area of Pune.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar said that while some people appreciated the bridge, others asked for better riverbank maintenance and raised concerns about stray dogs. He promised to act on the suggestions from the local people.

Also Read | PM Kisan 21st Installment Date: Government Will Likely Release Payment Ahead of Diwali 2025, Know How To Check Beneficiary Status.

Ajit Pawar said, "Today, my visit is to Pimpri-Chinchwad. Like every time, I wanted to review the ongoing development works. However, the PCMC Commissioner suggested that I first visit the bridge work at Saturday Peth, so I came here first. I inspected the work and interacted with the local people."

"Some appreciated the bridge construction, while some suggested that the riverbank work should be improved further. A few also mentioned the problem of stray dogs. These issues cannot be fully understood by just sitting in the state secretariat. Only by coming among the people can one truly understand their problems. Whatever suggestions the citizens have given, we will take steps to address those shortcomings," Pawar said.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk Detention: Supreme Court To Hear Today Plea Challenging Leh-Based Climate Activist's Detention.

Earlier, on October 11, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar inspected the work on the service road in the Warje area along the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway and reviewed other development projects in Pune.

In a post on X, Pawar said that a review was conducted regarding all aspects, including the quality of the road and the convenience of traffic during this inspection.

"Inspected the work of the service road in the Warje area along the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway today. During this inspection, a review was conducted of all aspects, from the quality of the road to the convenience of traffic," Pawar said in X post.

Maharashtra Deputy CM further stated that he addressed citizens' issues and discussed various development projects.

Similarly, at the entrance of New Ahire Village (Warje Malwadi, Pune), I listened to the issues of the citizens and discussed various development works. Necessary instructions were given to the concerned officials," Pawar added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)