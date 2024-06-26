Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspected the landslide-prone area of Asalpha village in Maharashtra's Ghatkopar West on Wednesday.

"Very sophisticated work has been done...There was an accident here a few years ago. So I have come here to inspect the work. The work has started. This will prevent major accidents in the future. The work to be done here is of international standard. This will prevent a major accident," Shinde said, speaking to reporters.

To prevent landslides in hilly areas, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has undertaken the installation of safety nets. There have been instances of landslides during the monsoon in the past, and the current measures aim to protect the lives of residents.

Earlier on Tuesday, Eknath Shinde issued instructions to the police to initiate strict action against illegal pubs in the state and bulldoze all structures violating building rules.

"I have given directions to initiate strict action against illegal pubs and bulldoze all structures that are against the building rules," Eknath Shinde told reporters here.

"I also directed the police to initiate renewed action against drug peddlers to make Pune a drug-free city," he added.

The Chief Minister's remarks came amid outrage in Pune city over a viral video of a bar in which minors can be seen allegedly consuming drugs in the bar's washroom during a late-night party.

On Monday, the Pune Police raided and sealed the bar in the city for allegedly serving drugs to minors. Four police officials have been suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the incident.

The police have suspended one assistant police inspector, one police inspector, and two constables attached to Shivaji Nagar Police Station. The police have also arrested 8 people in the case.

The operation was carried out at the pub located in the posh area after a video surfaced on social media showing minor boys consuming drugs in the bar's washroom during a late-night party. (ANI)

