Pune, April 8: Three people have been arrested after a 22-year-old engineering student who allegedly went missing last month was found dead in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. According to DCP Crime Branch Anol Zende, the deceased had gone missing on March 30 and his body was found yesterday.

DCP Zende said that upon receiving the information of the incident from her parents, the police launched a massive search operation to trace and nab the accused. During a search, the police recovered the body from Supa tahsil of Ahmednagar district.

"The victim was allegedly kidnapped and later murdered. The accused took her phone and asked Rs 9 lakh ransom from her parent. As of now police have arrested two persons from Jogeshwari area of Mumbai and one from Vima nagar of Pune," the police official said.

The police said that the arrested accused will be produced in the Pune court by today. "Out these three arrested accused one was deceased's friend and other two were mutual friends. The police will produce the accused in Pune court today afternoon to seek custody for further investigation," they said.

The police informed that the student was pursuing engineering from a college in Wagholi area of Pune. All three accused have been booked for kidnapping and murder charges at Vimantal police station under Pune City police jurisdiction. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

