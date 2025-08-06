Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): The flying squad of the Maharashtra Excise Department seized foreign liquor worth Rs 13 lakh in Panvel area of Maharashtra's Raigad district, being brought from Goa. This liquor was of 8 different foreign brands, which were being smuggled under the guise of spare parts, according to the Excise Department.

Joint Commissioner of Excise Department Prasad Surve, speaking to ANI, said, "The officials have arrested Uttam Sen, a resident of Rajasthan, and Ramesh Purohit of Bhayander from the spot. Three mobile phones have also been recovered from them, from which information about other people involved in the smuggling racket is being gathered. Both the accused have been sent to 4-day police custody by the Panvel Court. Investigation has revealed that this could be the work of an interstate gang".

On Sunday, in a major crackdown on narcotics smuggling, officers of the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, seized 14.738 kgs of suspected NDPS hydroponic weed (marijuana) valued at approximately Rs 14.73 crore during operations.

The seizures were made across Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI), resulting in the arrest of one passenger, as stated in the press release.

The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

"Based on specific intel, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI), Mumbai, intercepted 01 passenger arriving from Bangkok by flight no. MH194," a press note said.

Earlier, during operations carried out between July 29 and 30, officers of the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, seized 8.012 kg of suspected hydroponic weed (marijuana) valued at approximately Rs 8 crore, an official statement said.

The press release stated that the seizures were made across four cases at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI), resulting in the arrest of four passengers. (ANI)

