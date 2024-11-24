Pune, Nov 24 (PTI) The Maharashtra excise department on Sunday cancelled the permit for serving alcohol at actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert in the Kothrud area of Pune later in the evening, an official said.

The department cancelled the permit after people from different quarters, including Kothrud's newly elected BJP MLA Chandrakant Patil, objected to plans to serve liquor at the programme.

State excise commissioner C Rajput said, "The state excise department has cancelled the permission to serve liquor during the programme."

MLA Patil raised an objection against the concert scheduled at Kakade Farm in Kothrud later in the evening.

The BJP leader, in a statement, said, "Such shows are not part of the city's culture. This will create a major disturbance for residents of the area. The event will also cause traffic jams. Hence, I have urged the city police commissioner to cancel the programme."

