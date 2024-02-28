Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): A fire broke out at a godown in the Azad Nagar area of Maharashtra's Thane district, Mira Road Fire Brigade officials said on Wednesday.

According to the fire officials, ten fire tenders are on the spot.

The efforts to douse the fire are underway, the officials said.

Visuals from the spot showed huge flames and thick flames rising from the sheds in the area.

The amount of loss to property or injury to anyone is not yet known, as per officials.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the officials said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

