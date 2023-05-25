Thane (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in Bhiwandi town of Thane in Maharashtra earlier on Thursday, officials said.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the blaze till the filing of this report.

Also Read | GSEB SSC Result 2023 Declared: Gujarat Board Class 10th Results Released on gseb.org, Know How To Check Scorecards, Check Pass Percentage and Download Marksheet.

"Massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in Bhiwandi town of Thane earlier this morning," said an official of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Upon receiving the information, four fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Tree Falls on 'Bakarwal' Family Members in Kishwar District, Four Killed.

"Efforts are on to douse the blaze," the official said, adding that the cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, officials said that a massive fire broke out at a furniture warehouse in the Bhawani Peth area of Pune city in Maharashtra, in the early hours of Thursday.

No casualties or injuries were reported so far, they said.

"Massive fire breaks out at a furniture warehouse in Bhawani Peth area of Pune City at around 4 am today," an official of the Pune fire department said.

Upon receiving the information, eighteen fire tenders were deployed to bring the blaze under control.

"Efforts are being taken to douse the fire," the official said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)