Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): A fire which broke out at a showroom later spread and engulfed an entire mall in Bandra on Tuesday afternoon.

Upon receiving information about the incident, fire tenders arrived at the scene and conducted the dousing operations.

No casualties or injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

