Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Monday addressed the state's Budget Session at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai here.

Governor received a ceremonial Guard of Honour and was welcomed by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde alongside a host of other office bearers including Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar, Deputy Chairperson of Legislative Council Dr Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Chandrakant Patil.

Bais, seven-time MP from Chhattisgarh's Raipur, took oath as the Governor of Maharashtra on Februray 18 after being appointed alongside 13 other Governors and LG by President Droupadi Murmu.

Post announcement of the state budget session by the government, NCP leader Ajit Pawar demanded extending the budget session by a week.

"This session will only run for 17 days and there are many issues, on which we have to question the government and we need answers," he said

The Maharashtra Budget session is slated to end on March 25, while Eknath Shinde's deputy and former CM Devendra Fadnavis will be presenting the budget on March 9. (ANI)

