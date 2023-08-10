Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) Maharashtra minister for women and child development Aditi Tatkare on Thursday said the state government would soon form a policy for setting up creches or day-care centres for children.

Speaking at a joint meeting of her department with those of school education, labour and home, she said the policy will consider the opinions of government as well as non-governmental organisations, adding that the fourth women's policy documentation will include the issue of creches.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Makes Obscene Gesture at Woman at Mandi House Metro Station; Arrested.

The meeting was attended by Susieben Shah, chairperson of the Maharashtra State Child Rights Commission, Rubal Agrawal, the commissioner of Integrated Child Development Services, Preeti Patkar of Prerana NGO, Vrushani Naik of Mumbai Mobile Creches, Raju Tadvi, education officer of BMC, and Kamini Kapalini representing the UNICEF.

"Both parents are working and creche-like services are the need of the hour. The state will positively consider it in the next women's policy for setting up such day-care centres for children from zero to six-year age group and six to 18 years of age group. It will come up in urban and rural areas," Tatkare said.

Also Read | Imran Khan Meets Wife Bushra Bibi at Attock Prison for First Time After His Arrest in Toshakhana Case.

The state government, state child rights commission and NGOs are keen on setting up at least one such day-care centre in every revenue division before March 8, which is celebrated as International Women's Day, Shah said.

There are eight revenue divisions in Maharashtra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)