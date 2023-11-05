Thane, Nov 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra government is trying to provide reservation in jobs and education to Marathas at the cost of the quota for Other Backward Classes but the move won't be tolerated by the OBCs, said former MP Haribhau Rathod on Sunday.

Following protests spearheaded by activist Manoj Jarange, the Eknath Shinde government is working towards giving Kunbi certificates to Marathas, said Rathod, an OBC leader, at a news conference here.

Also Read | SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in, Know How to Download Hall Ticket.

One of the demands of Jarange is that Marathas be given Kunbi caste certificates. The agrarian Kunbi community already gets quota benefits in the OBC category.

“This means there will be gross injustice to the OBCs,” he said, adding that they will not tolerate if the government starts providing Kumbi certificates to crores of Marathas.

Also Read | Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Case: Ethics Committee Calls Next Meeting on November 7 in 'Cash for Parliament Questions' Case Against TMC MP.

OBCs will take to the streets, he said.

The former Lok Sabha member said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stressed that the reservation to the OBCs would not be disturbed.

“Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says that while giving quota to Marathas, there will be no injustice to other communities. But in the assurance given to Jarange Patil and as per the GR on Kunbi-Marathas, crores of Marathas will be given Kunbi certificates,” he claimed.

This will eat into the quota already provided under the OBC category.

Rathod said the government is now searching for proof to give quota to Marathas but is not making similar efforts to provide reservations to Pardhis and the Banjara community.

Rathod, a prominent Banjara leader, said their community should be included in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)