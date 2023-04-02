Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): A large number of people including youths recited Hanuman Chalisa together at Gandhibagh Garden in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Saturday.

People gathered after an appeal was made on social media regarding the event, and it was organized for the second consecutive Saturday in Nagpur.

Notably, some youth of Nagpur gathered support on social media to organize a program for the Hanuman Chalisa recitation.

The video of the same was also circulated on social media, wherein the people were seen waving saffron flags in the crowd.

The nation witnessed a huge celebration of 'Ram Navami' on Thursday in various states.

Ram Navami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated in order to honour the birth of Lord Vishnu's incarnation, Lord Rama.

This day marks the end of the nine-day Chaitra-Navratri celebrations, which are celebrated in the Hindu month of Chaitra which falls on the cusp of spring and summer.

Clashes were also witnessed in some places of the country during the processions including Gujarat's Vadodara, West Bengal's Howrah, and Mumbai's Malvani area. (ANI)

