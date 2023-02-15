Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 17 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,37,327, while no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, the health department said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,421.

Maharashtra is now left with 87 active cases after 19 patients recovered from the respiratory illness during the day, taking their cumulative count to 79,88,819, said the department in a bulletin.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state was 98.17 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

The Mumbai administrative circle reported seven cases followed by four in Latur, two each in Akola, Pune, one each in Nagpur and Aurangabad circles, said the bulletin.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

With 6,973 coronavirus tests carried out in the state in the past 24 hours, their cumulative figure reached 8,63,62,924, the department said.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures are as follows: Fresh cases 17, total cases 81,37,327, deaths 1,48,421, recoveries 79,88,819, active cases 87, total tests 8,63,62,924.

