Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 67,468 new COVID-19 cases and 568 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Wednesday.

With the cumulative positivity rate 16.36 per cent, the total cases of COVID-19 have mounted to 40,27,827.

Out of 2,46,14,480 samples, 40,27,827 have tested positive (16.36 per cent) for COVID-19 until today, according to the state government's data.

According to the official data, there are 6,95,747 active cases of COVID in Maharashtra, while as many as 54,985 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 32,68,449. The recovery rate in the state is 81.15 per cent.

Out of 67,468 fresh COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai logged 7,684 cases and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are 84,743 active COVID-19 cases in the state capital.

Nagpur district reported 7,229 new COVID-19 cases, 7,266 recoveries and 98 deaths in the last 24 hours and has 71,557 active cases of the infection. (ANI)

