Devlali [Maharashtra] [India], December 13 (ANI): General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth visited the School of Artillery in Devlali, the Army's Southern Command said in an official statement.

During the visit, the Army Commander was briefed on advanced training methodologies, Professional Military Education (PME) being imparted, and administrative initiatives undertaken to sustain high standards of instruction.

Interacting with the faculty, he emphasised the need to continually align training with contemporary operational requirements and evolving battlefield dynamics and felicitated distinguished individuals for their outstanding contributions, the statement added.

He also reviewed key training infrastructure, including the Drone Experience Centre, and commended the establishment for maintaining robust systems that support outcome-oriented training and technology absorption for future military leaders, the Southern Command said.

Earlier, on November 22, emphasising that technology is not alone to secure a victory on the battlefield, Army's Southern Command's General Officer in Commanding Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth asserted that it is the kill, judgment and resolve of aviators that ultimately make the difference.

While addressing the Passing Out Parade of the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CAATS), he opened his address by highlighting that despite rapid advancements in unmanned systems, precision platforms and modern reconnaissance tools, human capability remains at the core of combat aviation.

Multiple military aviation courses concluded in a landmark combined ceremony at the passing out parade.Lt Gen Seth, who presided over the event as Reviewing Officer, mentioned, "Even with cutting-edge capability, there is one truth that remains constant -- machines do not win battles. It is the aviators operating them whose professionalism and resolve shape outcomes."

He added that CAATS being designated as the Centre of Expertise for RPAS operations and Combat Air Manoeuvre was a fitting recognition of its role in grooming the next generation of military aviators.

This year's parade marked the simultaneous graduation of officers from the Combat Army Aviators Course, the Army Helicopter Instructor Course and the first-ever Combined Internal Pilot and Observer Course -- a significant step in integrating manned and unmanned crew training within Army Aviation.

The event also showcased a Combat Aviation Demonstration featuring helicopters, RPAS platforms, hexacopters, infantry elements and armoured assets, underscoring the Indian Army's multi-domain operational readiness.

The graduating officers underwent an intensive training regimen that included advanced simulation, rigorous ground schooling and demanding live-flying missions before qualifying as helicopter pilots and RPAS operators. Lt Gen Seth reminded them that every sortie demands "complete situational awareness, strict adherence to procedures, respect for the machine and an unwavering commitment to mission safety."

"In combat flying, the margins are thin and the stakes are high. Never cross the red lines or compromise safety or jeopardise the mission," he told the newly commissioned aviators.

The Army Commander also highlighted the broader transformation underway in the Indian Army, driven by technological modernisation and future battlefield requirements. He stressed the increasing integration of manned and unmanned platforms, adoption of Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) concepts and alignment of training doctrines with evolving operational challenges.

He lauded CAATS for its rapid development of modern training infrastructure, advanced simulation systems and its role in shaping a technologically empowered aviation cadre. He also appreciated the dedication of the commandant, instructors, maintenance crews and all personnel who contributed to the successful conduct of the training programmes while maintaining operational readiness. (ANI)

