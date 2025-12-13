Jaipur, December 13: Over 10 police personnel and staff at the police headquarters fell ill after consuming sweets from a shop located at Lal Kothi in Jaipur. The officers fell sick after eating 'Gajar ka Halwa'; as a result, the affected police personnel were admitted to ICUs across different hospitals. It included two Additional SPs, a Deputy, a Circle Inspector, four to five Sub-Inspectors, a Head Constable, and an ASI. Based on the complaint, the Food Department and the Jaipur CMHO team raided the sweet shops and collected samples for testing. Food Poisoning in Rajasthan: Over 50 Students Hospitalised After Consuming Substandard Meals at Government School in Dausa, Probe Launched (Watch Video).

According to Naresh Kumar, the Food Safety Officer, there were lapses in the shop's sanitation and hygiene, and as a result, 'Halwa' likely became spoiled. The food safety officer further added that, depending on the findings, the process to cancel the shop's food license will be initiated, and the premises will remain sealed until it complies with food safety laws. "After receiving the information, the team arrived at Shankar Mithai Bhandar shop. We conducted the raid. During the raid, a lot of issues were found. Due to hygiene and sanitation issues, there is a high likelihood that the Halwa was spoiled. Hence, the team has seized counterfeit and readymade items and collected samples, based on the issues found, in the public interest, the process of cancelling the shop's license will be initiated...and have sealed the premises until it complies with food safety laws," Kumar told ANI. Malayalam Star Dulquer Salmaan Issued Notice by Kerala Consumer Commission Over Rose Brand Biryani Rice Food Poisoning Case; Complainant Seeks INR 5 Lakh in Damages.

In a similar incident, the Ghaziabad Food Safety Department conducted raids following a complaint from Zone 16 regarding the adulteration of mustard oil. During the inspection, the team found the shop premises to be unclean and discovered adulterated items at the outlet. The department collected samples of the mustard oil and sent them for further testing to assess the extent of adulteration.

