Pune, August 1: A 61-year-old man lost his life in Pune's Aundh area after falling off his scooter allegedly due to a pothole and being subsequently run over by a car, police said on Friday. The deceased, identified as Jagannath Kashinath Kale, was on his way home on the afternoon of July 30 when the accident occurred.

According to police officials, "A 61-year-old man in Pune identified as Jagannath Kashinath Kale lost his life after falling off from his scooter allegedly due to a pothole and being run over by a passing car. The incident also captured on CCTV." The CCTV footage, which surfaced later in the week, has prompted police to initiate the process of filing a First Information Report (FIR). Authorities confirmed that investigations into the matter are ongoing and appropriate legal action will follow. Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: Major Pile-Up Near Bhor Ghat, Several Injured As 18–20 Vehicles Crash; Traffic Crawls for 5 km (Watch Videos).

According to Police, "Kale was on his way home when the accident occurred in Aundh area of Pune City. A gap between the road and nearby paving blocks had created a mid-sized pothole. His scooter slipped into the gap, causing him to lose control and fall. Moments later, a car approaching from behind ran over him." Further investigation is underway.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)