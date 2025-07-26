A major accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Bhor Ghat or Borghat, caused massive traffic disruption on Saturday, July 26. Several videos showing the intensity of the accident have surfaced on social media. According to initial reports, the brakes of a speeding container truck heading towards Pune failed near Datta Food Mall, just after the Lonavala-Khandala ghat descent. The out-of-control truck rammed into a vehicle, triggering a chain-reaction crash involving 18 to 20 vehicles. The impact crushed multiple vehicles, with at least three cars severely mangled. While no fatalities have been reported so far, several people sustained serious injuries and have been rushed to nearby hospitals. The accident brought traffic to a standstill on the expressway. Pune-Mumbai Expressway Witnesses Huge Traffic Jam Amid Reports of Landslide on Bhor Ghat, Long Queues of Vehicles Seen (Pics and Video).

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident. 15 vehicles damage, few people injured. pic.twitter.com/VIb4hZbexE — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) July 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)