Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Independent MP Navneet Rana underwent an MRI scan and a full body checkup at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday after she complained of pain in the chest, neck, and different parts of the body as well as spondylitis.

Rana was released from Byculla Jail on Thursday afternoon, a day after being granted bail.

Mumbai's Borivali Court issued the release order of Navneet Rana and her husband, Ravi Rana, MLA, who were arrested after they declared that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

The MP-MLA couple was arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after they declared that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra.

The couple was booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty. (ANI)

