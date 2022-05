Panaji, May 7: Three Income Tax inspectors attached to office in Goa's Panaji have been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting and threatening a female subordinate staff, police said on Saturday.

Police Inspector Nikhil Palyekar told IANS that Income Tax Inspectors Manindar Attri from Delhi, Aditya Verma from Rajasthan and Deepak Kumar from Bangaluru were booked in this connection on Thursday. Delhi: 3, Including Minor Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Woman Inside Gym in Rohini.

"All the three accused persons have been booked under section 354 (A), 354 (D), 509 and 506 (II) rw 34 of IPC. We are investigating the case further." Palyekar said, adding that the accused are yet to be arrested. The victim in her complaint had stated that accused persons were sexually assaulting her since February 2022.

According to the police, two of the accused persons were involved in sexually assaulting the victim and threatening her to delete the whatsapp messages and other stuff from her mobile. While, the third accused has outraged her modesty.

Panaji Police has sought CCTV footage from the Income Tax office. Responding to the query, police said that so far, they have received complaint from only one woman. "But we will investigate if any other female staff has gone through a similar situation," the police said.

