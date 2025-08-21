Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): Following a week of significant rainfall, the seven primary water supply lakes for Mumbai are nearing full capacity.

According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recorded at 6 AM today, the water reserves in these lakes currently stand at 95.17%.

This figure exceeds the reserve levels recorded for the same date in 2024, which were 94.49%, as well as the levels from 2023, which were at 83.72%.

Notably, Vihar Lake, Tulsi Lake, and Modak Sagar Lake have reached full capacity at 100%.

On Wednesday. due to heavy rainfall, severe waterlogging occurred in the city, leading to the cancellation of several local train services.

Authorities have issued a travel alert, asking commuters to check the updated train list and plan their travel carefully. The safety measures are being taken because water levels remain high in many parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places in the region over the next seven days, with an increase in rainfall activity anticipated over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and adjoining Gujarat from August 25 onwards.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed all its teams and equipment across the city and suburbs to manage the situation.

BMC urged citizens not to believe any rumours. In case of emergencies or for official updates, they are requested to contact the BMC's Emergency Control Room by dialling the helpline number 1916.

Heavy rains and floods have killed six people in various districts of Maharashtra, while five people are missing in Nanded district, as per the Maharashtra Disaster Management Department.

A total of 18 teams of NDRF are positioned in various parts of the state, along with six teams of SDRF. In Nanded's Mukhed area, SDRF teams rescued 293 people. (ANI)

