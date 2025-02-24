Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Maharashtra Ports Minister Nitesh Rane on Monday apprised about a meeting with individuals working in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), where suggestions were sought on strengthening the coastal security. He also sought advice on increasing the productivity of the fisheries department.

He said that the state government would work on implementing these suggestions.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis has a clear vision of artificial intelligence and the state's progress. Today, I held a meeting with young minds from the AI field. We got important suggestions from them on how to tighten our coastal security and increase the productivity of the fisheries department. The government will work on how to implement these suggestions," Rane told ANI.

This comes as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said that the state would soon lead country's AI and technology revolution. Speaking at the 2025 NASSCOM technology and leadership forum, Fadnavis said that AI technology was accelerating the governance and economy in the state.

According to Maharashtra Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR), Fadnavis said that digital services in the state have increased and most of the government services are available online.

He also announced that an AI centre would be set up at Mumbai University in the fintech capital of India.

Earlier, during his visit to Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Artificial Intelligence is writing the "code for humanity in this century" and stressed that it is very different from other technological milestones in human history. Further, he stressed that AI is developing at an "unprecedented scale and deployed even faster."

In his address at the AI Action Summit in Paris on February 11, PM Modi expressed gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron for inviting him to co-chair the summit.

Stressing that AI can help transform millions of lives, he said, "AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, education, agriculture and so much more. It can help create a world in which the journey to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) becomes easier and faster. To do this, we must pull together resources and talent. We must develop open-source systems that enhance trust and transparency." (ANI)

