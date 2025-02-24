Patna, February 24: Four persons were injured after an explosive substance went off in Bihar’s Katihar district on Monday. The victims including two women have been identified as Sheikh Bajru (36), Diloon Khatun (40), Bijlo (35), and Gopal (18). They have been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital Purnea for treatment. The incident took place near Lachhor Chowk under the Balrampur police station area.

According to Sheikh Bajru, he was travelling home on a tractor when two women stopped him and pointed out an unidentified object wrapped in the bushes. Upon inspection, he found an explosive material wrapped in cloth, which suddenly exploded, injuring all those nearby. The incident in Katihar caused panic in the area. Upon receiving the information, Balrampur Police and Telta Police rushed to the scene and started an investigation. Bomb Blast in Bihar: 7 Children Injured After Low-Intensity Bomb Explodes in Bhagalpur’s Khilafatnagar (Watch Video).

SP Vaibhav Sharma confirmed that it was a low-intensity blast, and all the injured were out of danger. In another major incident, Rohtas police recovered seven quintals of banned ammonium nitrate stored in 15 sacks in Sasaram district. The seizure was made at Lerua village under the jurisdiction of the Dhaudadh police station area. The sacks were hidden under a straw in a field and were marked Agro Product, Maharashtra on the substance. The police have sent samples to the agriculture department for testing. However, no arrests have been made yet. Bihar: 5 Children Injured in Muzaffarpur District While Trying To Make Firecracker With Help of Social Media Video.

The district police are investigating on the line of who is behind this operation, what was the intended use of the substance and why was it hidden in a field? Manoj Kumar, SHO of Dhaudadh police station, stated that senior officials have been informed, and a detailed investigation is underway. More information will be revealed after lab testing and further inquiries. The seizure of ammonium nitrate in Rohtas has raised serious concerns about illegal activities in the region. Authorities are actively investigating the case to uncover the real motives behind it.

