Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI): Union Industry and Supply Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday took part in celebrations for Dahi Handi on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami and presented a trophy to a group of women for breaking the Dahi Handi.

"The speciality of today's Dahi Handi program is that they have made two 'Sudarshan Chakras' and this is a symbol of what PM Modi said that a 'Suraksha Kavach' will be made by taking inspiration from Lord Krishna...My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the devotees on the occasion of Janmashtami," Goyal, BJP MP from Mumbai's North Lok Sabha constituency, told ANI.

Meanwhile, in order to honour the bravery of the armed forces for the success of 'Operation Sindoor', a Govinda troupe participated in the Dahi Handi celebrations in Pune on Saturday, electrifying the atmosphere with huge banners narrating the heroic military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The group arrived with a huge 'Operation Sindoor' banner at the Dahi Handi celebrations organised by Punit Balan Group.

A Dahi Handi program has been organised on the occasion of Janmashtami in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area to honour the bravery of Indian soldiers who participated in Operation Sindoor, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

The Dahi Handi event dedicated to soldiers involved in Operation Sindoor has been organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam.

"On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, grand Dahi Handi programs are being organised across Mumbai, and in Ghatkopar, MLA Ram Kadam has organised a Dahi Handi dedicated to the soldiers of Operation Sindoor. In Operation Sindoor, under the leadership of PM Modi, our soldiers broke the 'Handi' of Pakistan's sins, and today, all our soldiers are being hailed," Fadnavis told reporters.

He also celebrated 'Dahi Handi Utsav 2025' with thousands of Govindas (participants) at Tembhi Naka in Thane, which was organised by Tembhi Naka Mitra Mandal. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Janmashtami and called it a sacred festival of faith.

Sharing an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Heartfelt Janmashtami greetings to all countrymen. May this sacred festival of faith, joy, and enthusiasm infuse new energy and zeal into your lives. Jai Shri Krishna!"Janmashtami is celebrated as the day when Lord Krishna was born.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings to all Indians in the country and abroad on the eve of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency.)