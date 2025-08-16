Mumbai, August 16: A 35-year-old medical professional from Mumbai lost nearly INR 94 lakh after falling into a sextortion trap set by cyber fraudsters posing as a woman on social media. According to the FIR, the victim befriended a woman identifying herself as Somya Awasthi, claiming to be an MBBS student from Chandigarh. Over time, she alleged loneliness and convinced him to send gifts and money to her account.

The two later engaged in “sex chats,” during which she shared nude images and persuaded him to reciprocate. In May, she claimed she was flying to Mumbai, for which he even paid business class airfare—only to later discover there was no such flight. Sextortion in Thane: 23-Year-Old Woman Blackmailed With Her Objectionable Video, Loses INR 1.11 Lakh.

Soon after, she sent him a one-view image alleging that a Thailand-based hacker had obtained their intimate chats and photos, demanding 3.10 Bitcoin (about INR 2.5 crore). Claiming she had sold jewelry to pay part of the ransom, she pressured him to send more money or face exposure of his private photos to colleagues and medical associations. Sextortion in Kishanganj: Women Lure Young Men to Room After Befriending Them in Bihar , Extort Money with Threats of Leaking Nude Clips (Watch Video).

Fearing public humiliation, the doctor took loans from multiple banks and transferred nearly INR 94 lakh. However, the funds were routed to an account under the name Jasmeen Kaur, raising his suspicions. On further verification, he found that the woman’s identity was fake—while the name matched a student, she had studied Arts, not Medicine.

Realizing he had been duped, the victim approached the cyber police. An FIR was registered, and officials confirmed they have technical leads and are pursuing the culprits. Police have warned professionals to remain alert against such online sextortion frauds.

