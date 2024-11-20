Thane (Maharashtra) [india], November 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday cast his vote at a polling booth in Kopri-Pachpakhadi.Thane in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections that began this morning.

After voting, the incumbent Chief Minister, along with his family, showed his inked finger to the media. Shinde, who became the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra after leading a rebellion against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, is a four-time elected MLA from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane.

Also Read | Guyana, Barbados To Honour PM Narendra Modi With Highest National Awards 'The Order of Excellence' and 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' Respectively.

Earlier in the day, Prakash Sambhaji Shinde, the brother of Eknath Shinde, urged voters to support his brother in the state elections. Speaking to ANI, Prakash Shinde said, "The CM is contesting from Kopri-Pachpakhadi. I urge everyone to step out and vote. CM Shinde has done a lot of work in Maharashtra. So, the people of the state want him back as the CM."

He added, "Shiv Sena had a good strike rate in the Lok Sabha elections. This time too, Shiv Sena will have the highest strike rate. I am hopeful... I hope that he will have a lead of at least 1.5 lakh votes because he has worked. He has been an MLA for 20 years... Mahayuti will win again."

Also Read | Earthquake in Andaman Sea: Quake of Magnitude 4.7 on Richter Scale Hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Earlier, Prakash Shinde offered prayers at a temple before heading to the polling booth.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP candidate from Nagpur South-West, Devendra Fadnavis, has addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding alleged 'cash for vote' claims involving BJP leader Vinod Tawde, as well as the release of audio clips allegedly involving NCP's Supriya Sule and Congress' Nana Patole.

Fadnavis denied the allegations against Tawde, stating, "As far as Vinod Tawde is concerned, I made it clear yesterday too that neither did he distribute any money nor was any money found with him. A deliberate attempt was made to stoke controversy, an ecosystem was used."

On the audio clips involving Sule and Patole, Fadnavis added, "The manner in which a former IPS officer has levelled allegations and released a few clips, I feel that it is a very serious matter. I would only like to say that this matter should be seriously investigated. It is essential for truth to come out. Allegations are very serious, this should be fully investigated and a fair report should be brought before people, this is what I think... The voice seems to be similar to Supriya Sule but with all fairness, let everything be clear. If anyone is a doctor's voice, it can be deciphered through AI... We hope that it is deciphered at that earliest because I do not consider this an election-related matter, it is a matter related to national security."

Fadnavis also urged people to vote in large numbers, underlining the importance of voting in a democracy. He said, "The biggest festival of democracy is ongoing. Along with my family, I have cast my vote. I urge everyone to vote in large numbers because voting is not just our right but also our responsibility. We elect a Govt in democracy and hold expectations from them. So, voting is important."

Fadnavis, along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita cast their votes at a booth in Nagpur.

Voting for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections began at 7 am today and will conclude at 6 this evening . Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies.

Ahead of the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to vote via his official account on social media platform X. "Today, votes will be cast for all the seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. I urge the voters of the state to participate with full enthusiasm and add to the splendour of this festival of democracy. On this occasion, I appeal to all the youth and women voters to come out in large numbers to vote," PM Modi posted on X.

The primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress won 44. In 2014, the BJP claimed 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)