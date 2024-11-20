Andaman and Nicobar, November 20: An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale hit the Andaman Sea on Wednesday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The tremors struck at 9.51 AM on Wednesday. According to NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 80 km. Earthquake in Andaman Islands: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Hits Union Territory.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.7, occurred on 20-11-2024, 09:51:32 IST, Lat: 12.47 N, Long: 93.36 E, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Andaman Sea," the NCS posted on X.

