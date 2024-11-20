Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) Sanjay Nirupam, the Shiv Sena candidate from Dindoshi in Mumbai, has alleged that a worker of his party was attacked by activists of rival Shiv Sena (UBT) during voting for the Maharashtra assembly polls.

The attack was carried out by "Muslim" supporters of Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Pathanwadi-Sanjay Nagar area, he claimed.

Also Read | TRAI Says Registered Complaints Against Spam Calls Dropped 20% in October 2024 Due to Several Measures To Combat Issue of Unregistered Senders.

"Hundreds of Muslim workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) were trying to influence voters and obstructing. They later attacked him (Shiv Sena worker) and also tried to intimidate electors," Nirupam told PTI.

This is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, Nirupam said, adding he has lodged a complaint with police.

Also Read | Hyderabad Boiler Blast: 1 Dead, 3 Others Injured in Chemical Reactor Explosion at Aurore Pharmaceuticals in Malkajgiri.

Nirupam is pitted against Shiv Sena's Sunil Prabhu from the Dindoshi constituency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)