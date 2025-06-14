Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): In a bid to enhance road safety and reduce traffic violations, Pune Police has launched the 'Palanquin Tracking App (PTP) Traffic Cop App'.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated the application on Saturday in the presence of Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and Additional Commissioner Manoj Patil.

The application enables Pune citizens to report traffic violations such as wrong-side driving, illegal parking, signal jumping, helmetless riding, and more by uploading photos/videos directly.

Additionally, users can report civic issues affecting traffic, such as road obstructions, waterlogging, accidents, and tree falls, allowing authorities to respond swiftly.

While speaking to the media, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar urged citizens to download the application and be active partners in making city roads safer and more disciplined.

The initiative aims to promote civic participation, transparency, and quicker enforcement through public engagement and smart technology.

Ajit Pawar launched the app during a review meeting for the preparation of Shri Kshetra Dehu and Shri Kshetra Alandi Palkhi Ceremony-2025 at the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Vidhana Bhawan, Pune.

"The palanquin tracking app was launched for real-time tracking of palanquins. Also, the computer initiative 'Project Wari' implemented by the Pune Police Commissionerate was also launched. Since the number of warkaris will be counted under this initiative, it will be used for accurate planning in the future," posted Pawar on X. (ANI)

