Beed (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): A rape survivor from Beed District in Maharashtra has alleged that her village panchayat has passed a resolution to expel her from the village.

Block Development Officer, Anirudh said, "On August 15, gram sabha passed a resolution to banish her. A report on this will be submitted to senior officials."

"After examining the papers we found out that a meeting of gram sabha was held here on August 15, further investigation is underway," he added. (ANI)

