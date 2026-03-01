Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 1 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police, specifically in Baramulla, have issued an advisory urging "responsible reporting" following widespread demonstrations by the Shia community across the Kashmir Valley.

The Baramulla Police Media Cell issued a formal advisory on Sunday, cautioning against "rumour-mongering" and the circulation of unverified or malicious content that could disturb public order and urged media houses, journalists, social media users, and the public to exercise caution while reporting and sharing information.

Also Read | Kasganj School Bus Tragedy: 6-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Through Broken Floor of School Bus in Uttar Pradesh, Driver Detained.

Protests erupted in Shia-majority areas like Budgam, Srinagar (Lal Chowk), and Kargil following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in US-Israeli strikes.

According to the release, all are advised to ensure that any news related to law and order or public gatherings is verified from official and credible sources before publication or broadcast. Circulation of rumours, unverified reports, or speculative content may create unnecessary panic and disturb public peace.

Also Read | When Is International Women's Day 2026? Know Date and Theme.

The official said that responsible reporting or information sharing is essential to maintain peace and harmony. All citizens are requested to positively contribute towards this end.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has appealed for calm, expressing concern over the unfolding developments and urging the public to maintain peace during the mourning period.

Authorities are closely monitoring social media platforms and have warned of strict legal action against anyone found inciting religious sentiments or spreading misinformation.

"The media fraternity is requested to avoid sensationalism and rely only on official updates. Entities found involved in spreading misinformation or rumours will be prosecuted," added the release.

Iran is observing 40 days of national mourning after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, with widespread grief and protests reported across the country.

The Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects.

Khamenei, who succeeded the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, led Iran with unwavering defiance against Western influence since 1989.

Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities like Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety. The focus is now on selecting Khamenei's successor, with speculation about potential candidates and the impact on Iran's future leadership. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)