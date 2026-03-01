Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Online Streaming and Free Telecast: South Africa and Zimbabwe are set to face off in their final Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST, this Group 1 encounter marks the conclusion of the second group stage for both African nations. While the outcome will not alter the tournament's semi-final bracket, the match offers both sides a final opportunity to achieve their respective objectives before the knockout rounds commence. Pakistan Out of Semi-Final Race, New Zealand Qualify for Last Four of T20 World Cup 2026.

Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Streaming and Telecast?

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the live telecast of the Zimbabwe versus South Africa match on the Star Sports Network.

For those preferring to watch online, live streaming of the fixture will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. The toss is scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST, half an hour before the first ball is bowled. Today's Cricket Match Live: Check ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule for March 1.

Match Fact

Feature Details Match Zimbabwe vs South Africa, Super 8 Group 1 Tournament ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Date Sunday, 1 March 2026 Time 3:00 PM IST Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Current Standings South Africa (Qualified), Zimbabwe (Eliminated) TV Broadcast (India) Star Sports Network Live Streaming (India) JioHotstar

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Match Preview

South Africa enters the fixture as the only unbeaten team in the tournament, having firmly secured their place in the semi-finals. Led by Aiden Markram, the Proteas have dominated their Group 1 opponents so far. With qualification already sealed, South Africa is expected to use this match to fine-tune their combinations, test their bench strength, and carry their winning momentum into the high-stakes knockouts.

Conversely, Zimbabwe’s impressive run in the 2026 World Cup comes to a close today. Captained by Sikandar Raza, the team earned widespread praise by reaching the Super 8 stage. However, consecutive defeats against the West Indies and India have officially eliminated them from title contention. Zimbabwe will now play for pride, hoping to secure a memorable consolation victory against their formidable neighbours before heading home.

