Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike of 23350 cases, taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 907212, an official said.

The death toll in the state reached 26604 after 328 fresh fatalities were reported in the day, the official said.

The number of discharged patients in the state stands at 644400, while there are 235857 active patients. The number of tests is 4647742, he added.

