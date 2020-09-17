Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally rose to 11,45,840 on Thursday with addition of 24,619 cases, the state health department said.

With 398 patients dying during the day, the death toll in the state reached 31,351, it said.

A total of 19,522 patients were discharged on Thursday after treatment, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 8,12,354, it said, adding that the state now has 3,01,752 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 2,411 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 1,78,385. The death toll in the city rose to 8,323, of which 43 were reported on Thursday.

Pune city added 2,269 COVID-19 cases, raising its case tally to 1,36,393, while 28 deaths took toll to 3,102.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 11,45,840, new cases: 24,619, death toll: 31,351 discharged: 8,12,354, active cases: 3,01,752, people tested so far: 56,04,890.

