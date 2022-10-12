Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 476 new coronavirus cases and four fresh deaths linked to the infection, while 404 more patients recovered in the state, the health department said.

With these fresh additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,25,845, while the death toll increased to 1,48,366, said the health department in a bulletin.

The state had recorded 384 cases and four fatalities due to the respiratory illness on Tuesday.

Mumbai recorded 194 cases and one fatality, said the bulletin.

Cities of Solapur, Nagpur and Akola recorded one coronavirus-linked death each, it said.

The state's case fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent, while the coronavirus recovery rate was 98.14 per cent.

The department said 404 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,75,024 and leaving the state with 2,455 active cases.

It said 19,430 new tests were conducted to detect COVID-19, pushing up their total number in the state to 8,49,94,050.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 81,25,845; fresh cases 476; death toll 1,48,366; recoveries 79,75,024; active cases 2,455; total tests 8,49,94,050.

