Mumbai, Jun 22 (PTI) Maharashtra recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the state's tally of the viral infections in this calendar year to 2,337, a health department official said.

No fresh fatality due to coronavirus has been reported in the last four days, an official statement said.

Of the new cases, eight are from Mumbai, six from Pune and its outskirts, two from the limits of the Pimpri Chhinchwad Municipal Corporation near Pune and three from Sangli and nearby areas.

The health department said it has conducted 25,519 COVID-19 tests across the state since January 1, adding that 2,007 patients have recovered to date.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has reported 942 cases, including 509 in June, so far this year.

Since Thursday, no deaths due to the viral infection have been reported in the state.

A total of 32 patients have succumbed to the virus in the state since January 1, of whom 31 had comorbidities (pre-existing health conditions that can increase the risk of severe illness), the statement said.

