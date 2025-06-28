Mumbai, Jun 28 (PTI) Maharashtra recorded 20 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the number of the viral infections in the state since the beginning of this year to 2,482, the health department said.

Of the new cases, six are from Mumbai, followed by five from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits. Two cases each were reported from Thane Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, and Nagpur. One case each was reported from Navi Mumbai, Satara, and Kolhapur, an official statement said.

No fatalities due to coronavirus have been reported since Friday, it added.

According to the health department, it has conducted 29,054 COVID-19 tests across the state since January 1. A total of 2,315 patients have recovered from the viral infection since January 1, it said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has reported 986 cases, including 545 in June, so far this year.

A total of 37 patients have succumbed to the virus in the state since January 1, of whom 36 had comorbidities (pre-existing health conditions that can increase the risk of severe illness), the statement added.

