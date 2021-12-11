Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 695 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities in the past 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin on Friday.

With the new 695 cases, the total number of the caseload of the state rose to 66,42,372 including 6,534 active cases.

A total of 1,41,223 have succumbed to coronavirus infection in Maharashtra so far.

As many as 631 people were discharged from the hospitals after getting recovered from the virus. The cumulative recoveries of the state stand at 64,90,936.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 6,66,39,988.

As per the recent report from the National Institute of Virology, a total of seven new Omicron cases have been reported in the state, taking the total Omicron positive cases to 17. (ANI)

