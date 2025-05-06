Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): Central Railway, in coordination with multiple security agencies, conducted a full-scale mock drill on Tuesday at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), reinforcing its state of readiness amid ongoing high alert across the country.

The drill involved the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), Maharashtra Security Force (MSF), and Home Guards, all working jointly to ensure security protocols were rigorously followed.

"This is a joint operation by the RPF," said Ranjit Kumar Bezbaruah, Assistant Security Commissioner, RPF.

"We carry out daily checks and maintain a state of alertness at all times. However, considering the current situation and the alert across the country, we are being extra cautious," he added.

Bezbaruah confirmed that the security drill at CSMT included over 100 personnel from various security forces.

"Today, we have at least 100 personnel combined from the RPF and GRP, along with Home Guards and MSF. All of us are conducting thorough checks across the entire CST station," he said.

The team has been systematically screening every train and every passenger. "We are screening every train one by one, checking all passengers and their luggage properly. We've called in 22 dogs -- sniffer dogs -- and with both dogs, we will conduct screening and checks throughout the station. Thank you," he added.

Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, explained that such rehearsals are a part of regular high-security protocols, especially at major transport hubs like CSMT.

"Considering how important the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus is, we always have the RPF, GRP, Home Guards, and other staff on constant alert. Strong security arrangements are always in place here," said Nila.

He noted that passenger safety and confidence are top priorities, especially during high-travel periods like the summer vacation exodus. "To instill confidence among passengers, especially during the current rush as people return to their hometowns for summer vacations, we have ensured continued security arrangements," he said.

He further stated that mock drills were not limited to CSMT. "For tomorrow's mock drill, all major stations including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and others under Central Railway have been given orders to remain fully alert. RPF, GRP, and all other railway staff have already been instructed accordingly."

Nila also shared that planning will continue in line with state and central directives. "Further planning for the drill will also be done based on any additional directives from the state or central government. In the event of any such real incident, the RPF and GRP are already deployed at all major locations with full readiness."

Preparations for the drill began last week. "RPF and GRP along with their dog squads have been alert since last Sunday. Whether it is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), or any other station, the RPF remains on high alert," said the CPRO.

Among the deployed resources was Danny, the RPF's sniffer dog stationed at CSMT. "We also have with us the RPF's sniffer dog, Danny, who is also continuously stationed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and similar important stations to help maintain security,"Nila noted.

Union Home Ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 to enhance Civil Defence effectiveness. The measures to be undertaken include operationalisation of Air Raid Warning Sirens and training of civilians, students, and others on Civil Defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

According to a letter written to Chief Secretaries, the Union Home Ministry said the exercise aims to assess and enhance the readiness of Civil Defence mechanisms across states and Union Territories.

The exercise is planned up to the village level. "Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to organise Civil Defence Exercise and rehearsal across 244 categorised Civil Defence Districts of the country on May 7, 2025," the letter said.

The primary objectives of the mock drill include assessing the effectiveness of air raid warning systems, operationalisation of hotline, radio communication links with IAF, testing functionality of control rooms and shadow rooms, training of civilians including students on civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of hostile attack and provision of crash blackout measures.

The objectives also include the provision of early camouflaging of vital installations, to verify the activation and response of Civil Defence Services including warden services, firefighting, rescue operations and depot management, assessing the implementation of crash blackout measures and evaluating the preparedness of evacuation plans and their execution.

The Home Ministry had on May 2 written to Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs about civil defence preparedness in the vulnerable areas and districts.

Twenty-six people were killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The government has said that perpetrators will face severe punishment. (ANI)

