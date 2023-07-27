Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): All schools and colleges will remain closed in Mumbai city and suburbs on Thursday as the state continues to be battered by heavy rains, the municipal corporation said.

The direction issued by the municipal corporation would apply to all municipal, government and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, "In view of the heavy rainfall, BMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal has declared a holiday for all municipal, government and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in Mumbai city and suburbs for tomorrow, July 27."

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Mumbai experienced moderate to heavy rainfall from July 25-26.

The Weather Department said that Mumbai recieved moderate to heavy rainfall from 8:30 AM on July 25 to 8:30 AM on July 26.

"Mumbai recieved moderate to heavy rainfall from 0830 IST of July 25 to 0830 IST of July 26 Rainfall in mm Santacruz 86.1, Colaba 44.6, Bandra 58.0, Dahisar 112.0, Ram mandir 87.5, Chembur 32.5, Byculla 16.0, CSMT 43.0, Matunga 21.0, Sion 51.0," tweeted the IMD.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, "Out of the 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbai, the Tansa Lake started overflowing today at 4:35 AM." (ANI)

