Mumbai, Sep 15 (PTI) Maharashtra on Thursday reported 755 new coronavirus positive cases and four deaths, which took the state's overall infection tally to 81,13,612 and the toll to 1,48,302, an official said.

This was a drop from the 881 cases and five deaths reported in the state on Wednesday, he said.

Of the new cases, the Mumbai circle led with 335, followed by 222 in Pune circle, 43 in Latur circle, 42 in Nashik circle, 41 in Kolhapur circle, 35 in Nagpur circle, 22 in Akola circle and 15 in Aurangabad circle, he said.

Mumbai circle accounted for three deaths, while one fatality took place in Kolhapur circle, he added.

The recovery count increased by 1,165 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,60,298, leaving the state with 5,012 active cases, the official said.

Mumbai accounted for 1,309 active cases, followed by 1,183 in Pune and 962 in Thane, he added.

The state health department's data showed the recovery rate was 98.11 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

It also revealed that 8,44,64,912 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 26,797 in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,13,612; fresh cases 755; death toll 1,48,302; recoveries 79,60,298; active cases 5,012; total tests 8,44,64,912.

